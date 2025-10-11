S Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor Amid Trade Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said.

Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi.



Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance.



Wish him the best for his new responsibility. @USAmbIndia

🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cBMiYeRSVV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2025

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.

India and the US recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.

In his reaction, Gor had said he was "beyond grateful" to Trump for showing "incredible trust and confidence" in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

The US Senate this week confirmed the appointment.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy during his stay in New Delhi this time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)