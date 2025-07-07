S Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Russia, Iran, Mexico At BRICS Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from Russia, Iran and Mexico and discussed bilateral cooperation and global issues.

Mr Jaishankar met these leaders on Sunday the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit here in Brazil.

Mr Jaishankar, during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025," Mr Jaishankar posted on X.

Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025.



Discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO.



🇮🇳 🇷🇺

He also met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and discussed regional developments.

"Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this (Sunday) evening. Our conversation focused on recent regional developments," Mr Jaishankar said.

Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this evening.



Our conversation focused on recent regional developments.



🇮🇳 🇮🇷

During his meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Jaishankar discussed the advancement of bilateral partnership, focusing on health, digital, technology and space.

The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

