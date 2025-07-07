S Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Russia, Iran, Mexico At BRICS Summit

- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on BRICS summit sidelines
- Discussions with Russia covered bilateral ties, West Asia, BRICS, and SCO cooperation
- S Jaishankar spoke with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi on recent regional developments
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from Russia, Iran and Mexico and discussed bilateral cooperation and global issues.
Mr Jaishankar met these leaders on Sunday the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit here in Brazil.
Mr Jaishankar, during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
"Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025," Mr Jaishankar posted on X.
Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 6, 2025
Discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO.
🇮🇳 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/imiDJlB7aO
He also met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and discussed regional developments.
"Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this (Sunday) evening. Our conversation focused on recent regional developments," Mr Jaishankar said.
Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 6, 2025
Our conversation focused on recent regional developments.
🇮🇳 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/5Lt6xZgQll
During his meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Jaishankar discussed the advancement of bilateral partnership, focusing on health, digital, technology and space.
The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world