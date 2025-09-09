Explosions In Qatar's Doha As Israel Announces Strike On Hamas Leaders

Israel's military has announced that it carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders on Tuesday, although it did not give details about the place.

An Israeli official told the Associated Press that the strike took place in Qatar's capital, Doha. Amid the announcement by the Israeli military, a loud explosion was heard in Doha, and black smoke sent into the air. It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured in the attack.

Qatar has been the home of exiled leaders of Hamas, and has also served as the mediator in talks between the Palestinian group and Israel for years, much before the latest attack on Gaza took place.