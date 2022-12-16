Russian Strikes Across Ukraine, Explosions In Kyiv, Blackouts: Report

Governor of the eastern Kharkiv region said the main city was without power. (Representational)

A fresh barrage of Russian strikes hit several cities across Ukraine early Friday, officials said, with the mayor of the capital Kyiv reporting explosions in the city's central districts.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in the Desnyan district and warned residents to take shelter, while the governor of the eastern Kharkiv region said the main city there was without power after Russian strikes.

Kyiv mayor Klitschko also said that water supplies have been disrupted after bombardments

