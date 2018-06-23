Explosion At Zimbabwe Stadium Where President Mnangagwa Addressed Rally

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not been hurt and is said to be safe.

World | | Updated: June 23, 2018 19:55 IST
There is still no information as to what led to the explosion. (File)

Harare: 
An explosion rocked a stadium in Zimbabwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding the head of state was unhurt and taken to safety.

"There has been an incident at Bulawayo (White City Stadium) where the president was addressing a rally. This is now a police issue but the president is safe at Bulawayo State House," spokesman George Charamba told Reuters.

"We are still to get information on what exactly happened as we understand that some people could have been injured as this happened in the VIP tent."

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

