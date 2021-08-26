Explosion Outside Kabul Airport, Many Casualties Feared

US military confirmed a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport. (Representational)

The US military confirmed Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, as the US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Western nations warned their citizens Thursday to immediately leave the surrounds of Kabul airport over a terror threat, as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

Nearly 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country on August 15.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)