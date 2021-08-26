'Thank God It Wasn't Yesterday': 160 Afghan Sikhs, Hindus Escape Kabul Blasts

The Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were among those looking to flee after the Taliban takeover.

Around 160 Sikh and Hindu citizens of Afghanistan may have narrowly escaped today's twin blasts near the Kabul airport that killed several people. These members of the war-ravaged country's minority communities have now taken refuge inside a Gurdwara, informed people have said.

Around 145 Afghan Sikhs and 15 Hindus were at the spot last night hours before the blasts at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital. They were looking to make their way out of the country following the takeover last week by the Taliban.

However, the group returned earlier today, sources said.

Suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of the airport with at least two explosions this evening, causing a bloodbath among desperate civilians hoping to flee.

A Taliban terrorist said at least 13 people, including children, were killed in the outrage. A surgical hospital run by an Italian charity said it was treating more than 60 wounded, according to a Reuters report.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa today said the group may have just about managed to escape the carnage.

"Today's Kabul airport explosion has happened at exactly same place where they were standing yesterday," tweeted Mr Sirsa.

"We thank the almighty that such thing didn't happen yesterday," he said, posting pictures of the explosions' aftermath.

Mr Sirsa is also the national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal.