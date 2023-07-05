'Explosion' At Kyiv Court, Emergency Services On Site: Ukraine Minister

The police received a report of an explosion. (Representational)

Ukraine's interior minister said Wednesday that police in the capital Kyiv had received reports of an explosion at a district court and that emergency services were responding on the scene.

"There is an emergency in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv. The police received a report of an explosion. Police investigative teams, special forces, explosives experts and other necessary services arrived at the scene," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from officials.

"According to preliminary information, an unidentified device was detonated by a man who was brought to the court hearing," Mr Klymenko added in his statement.

He additionally urged residents of the capital not to approach the site and to allow first responders to carry out their work.

"Details are being established," he added.

