Explore Burj Khalifa In-Depth From Top To Bottom Via Drone Footage

On September 8, the clip was shared, and ever since, it has gained a lot of attention.

The majestic Burj Khalifa, the largest building in the world and a fixture of the Dubai skyline, has drawn tourists from all over the world. Everything about this building, including its illumination or any particular feature, generates news coverage. Videos of the massive building are abundant online. Some good camera angles around this skyscraper, meanwhile, leave viewers awestruck. Andre Larsen, a drone pilot, just recorded a stunning video from the top of this skyscraper that shows an amazing panorama.

This might not be for you if you're afraid of heights and feel a little nauseated when the screen starts to rotate. For everyone else, buckle up and take this breathtaking footage for a ride.

The video has been viewed more than twenty lakh times since it was shared online, and it has received 71,000 likes. It has also garnered a ton of comments, where some call the video beautiful and incredible.

Amused by the adventurous footage, one viewer said, "I always have dreams that I visit this building but never have in real life."

The breathtaking footage also made some people feel uneasy. One user commented, "This gave me a bit of motion sickness."

Taking a funny dig at the video, another user commented that "how long does it take to climb?"

"Hello, André. Could you please share this video with me? I'm a real estate agent and would like to post it on my profile:)," commented a user.

Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building and highest free-standing structure, with a height of over 828 metres and more than 160 stories. Besides an observation deck on its 124th floor affording 360-degree views of the entire city, Burj Khalifa is home to the world's first Armani Hotel, luxury offices and residences, and a variety of other sophisticated leisure and entertainment facilities.