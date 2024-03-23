The Reason Behind Kate Middleton's Delayed Cancer Statement

Kate Middleton battling cancer: Kate said she will return to work after she makes a full recovery. (File)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, put a rest to social media speculations about her absence from public eye with the grim news of a cancer diagnosis. While the UK royal has been receiving chemotherapy since after her abdominal surgery in January, her public statement was released after two months and her young children might be the reason behind the delay.

In her video message, Kate revealed she and her husband, Prince William, wanted to manage the news privately for the sake of their "young family."

The timing of the announcement coincides with the school holidays of young royals -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 --- keeping them away from the public eye when the news was shared.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she said.

Kate, who has not appeared in public since Christmas Day, has described the diagnoses as a "huge shock" and asked for privacy while she completes her preventative chemotherapy.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.

After her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace had released a statement saying that the royal was expected to return to official duties after Easter on March 31. However, Kate has now said that she will return to work only after she makes a full recovery.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she said.