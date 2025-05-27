Explained: What's Behind The Political Tension Roiling Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, faces mounting discontent among citizens and discord among political parties over its plans for elections.

After deadly student-led protests forced long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India last year, authorities face delays over promised reforms, growing protests, and political division, despite appealing for national unity.

Here are the key issues fuelling the unrest and uncertainty:

ELECTION DISPUTES

The interim government has yet to set a firm election date, after Yunus said national elections would be held sometime between December and June of next year.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia wants polls held by December. Last week, it said it continued support for Yunus' government would be "difficult" without a firm election plan.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also piled on pressure last week, by calling for elections by year-end and airing dissatisfaction over the political situation.

The National Citizen Party, born out of last year's deadly student-led protests, insists elections must wait until key reforms are completed.

REFORM DEADLOCK

Progress has been slow on sweeping institutional reforms Yunus promised after Hasina's exit. His government set up the National Consensus Commission (NCC), a panel of seven, to forge consensus on recommendations by six reform panel.

The NCC said its first round of dialogue with political parties showed broad support for some changes, such as restoring the caretaker government system and judicial independence.

But sharp disagreements cloud more complex proposals for constitutional reform, a two-chamber parliament, and decentralisation of the judiciary.

A second round of talks with political parties on reforms will begin in the first week of June.

LAW AND ORDER

Bangladesh's unstable law and order situation feeds people's anxiety, with growing street protests by civil servants, teachers, and political activists in recent weeks disrupting life in major cities, such as Dhaka, the capital.

The unrest worries citizens, who fear it could spiral out of control if a political consensus is not reached soon.

BAN ON HASINA'S PARTY

The Awami League's registration was suspended this month, effectively barring it from contesting future elections but redoubling concerns about inclusiveness when polls are next held.

Yunus' press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, called for efforts to escape a war-like situation he said prevailed after the Awami League ban prompted attempts to destabilise the government.

In a Facebook post, Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, blamed the crisis on what he called "Yunus' politics of vengeance".

