Explained: How Hollywood Actors' Strike Will Affect TV Shows And Movies

Hollywood is witnessing its first big shutdown in 63 years as thousands of film and television actors join writers who walked off the job 11 weeks ago over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

The walkout was announced by Screen Actors Guild, which represents some 160,000 performers, after it failed to reach a new labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. The strike begins at midnight.

It is the first time that the two unions have been on strike simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led the protests.

Which films and television shows would be hit?

The walkout by actors would stop all production of film and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions that are not covered by labor contracts with unions.

Production of popular series like "Stranger Things", "The Handmaid's Tale" now face lengthy delays. And, if strikes continue, major films could be postponed too.

What about movies?

The flow of films to theaters is unlikely to take an immediate hit because movies take two to three years to produce. But future releases, such as Marvel's "Blade" and "Thunderbolts," have been delayed and more are expected to be put on hold until the labor conflicts are resolved. Promotional events for forthcoming movies still to be released will be cancelled.

What about streaming services?

Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video can continue to supply local-language shows made in places such as Korea and India. But their Hollywood productions would be paused.

Over 90% of consumer spending on US entertainment industry goes to pay TV and digital subscriptions.

Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie among big stars participating in strike

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) represents 160,000 performers including A-list stars including Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. Celebrities including Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Colin Farrell have come out publicly in favor of a strike.

Though these top stars do not stand to gain financially from the strike, because their agents negotiate individual contracts with studios that far exceed the union minimums being fought over, their presence can "shine a light more on the studios, to come to the negotiating table with a fair deal," said actor Dominic Burgess.