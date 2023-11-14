Explained: Could Israel's War In Gaza Reshape Geopolitics In Middle East?

Violence threatens to spill out across the region

Since the gruesome Hamas attacks on October 7 Israel has waged war on the Palestinian group Hamas. Israel says its attack will not stop until Hamas is defeated, despite calls for a ceasefire. As violence threatens to spill out across the region, we show you who is involved, why and where things could go from here.

Illustration: Michael Joiner, 360info

Authors

Lachlan Guselli, 360info

Editors

Video: Michael Joiner, 360info

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)