"Exceptionally High Tide" Hits Flooded Venice: Officials

"We're currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency," Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted.

World | | Updated: November 13, 2019 04:56 IST
Water levels are expected to reach or surpass 1.90 metres (six feet) in Venice. (File photo)


Venice: 

Venice was hit by a record high tide late Tuesday with water levels expected to reach or surpass 1.90 metres (six feet), the city's tide monitoring centre said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


