Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak Supports India Over Operation Sindoor, Says "Justified"

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday backed India over Operation Sindoor - a targeted military strike on nine terror camps across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Mr Sunak, India is "justified" in striking terrorist infrastructure.

"No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. There can be no impunity for terrorists," the former UK PM wrote in a post on X.

India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 7, 2025

Mr Sunak earlier had condemned the "barbaric" attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. He also affirmed that the UK stands in solidarity with India.

"The barbaric attack in Pahalgam has stolen the lives of newlyweds, children, and families simply seeking joy. Our hearts break for them. To those mourning - know that the UK stands with you in sorrow and solidarity. Terror will never win. We grieve with India," he had said.

How UK reacted to Operation Sindoor

UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that his country is ready to support both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

"Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do," he told BBC radio.

The Foreign Office advised British nationals against travel within eight kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, within 16 kilometres of the Line of Control - a heavily fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts that represents the de facto Kashmir border - and all travel to the southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities," it added.

India's Operation Sindoor

India carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 70 terrorists and injuring another 60, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes were carried out in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwa.

According to government sources, the attack was more than a military response and was synchronised to avoid detection and maximise damage.

Pakistan, in response, resorted to 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing' and artillery shelling across the LoC, killing three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.