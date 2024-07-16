Ex Rolls-Royce Head Designer Stabbed To Death In $3 Million Germany Mansion

A manhunt has been launched to locate the suspect. (File)

Ian Cameron, former Rolls-Royce head designer and vintage car expert, was killed at his $3 million mansion in Germany after getting stabbed by a man during a robbery attempt.

The 74-year-old British national was living with his wife Verena Kloos in Germany's Herrsching at Lake Ammersee during the incident. Ms Kloos escaped the attack by scaling a wall and landing in her neighbour's house, from where she informed the cops.

The power cables to the garage of Ian Cameron's house, where valuables were kept, had been purposefully cut off, according to CCTV evidence.

"The investigation suggests that this was a violent crime," said police officials.

Ian Cameron played a "significant" role in the designing of iconic Rolls-Royce vehicles like the Ghost, Phantom, and 3 Series.

Ian Cameron undertook the role of leading the Rolls-Royce design team after BMW acquired Rolls-Royce's automotive business in 1998.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news about our former Rolls-Royce designer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult hours," said BMW in a statement to Automotive News.

"Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex. During Ian's tenure, he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque's design lineage," the automaker added.

The suspect's height is estimated to be between 180 and 190 cm (5 ft 9 in to 6 ft 2 in). He is wearing light-colored pants, a dark-blue sweatshirt, yellow-green gloves, and a red backpack, according to a description by police officials.

A manhunt has been launched to locate the suspect who is currently on the run. Dogs and a helicopter are helping search teams thoroughly examine the area to catch the murderer.