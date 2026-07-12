Ex-Pentagon Official Claims US Has Secret Photos Showing Monolith-Like Structures On Moon

Former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo has claimed that the US government possesses unreleased photographs showing what appear to be giant monolith-like structures on the Moon, adding that the images could be made public in the near future. Speaking on the Disclosure Tonight podcast with Thomas Fessler, Elizondo said the photographs appear to show large structures on the lunar surface featuring distinct right-angle cuts. He described the images as "intriguing" and suggested they have yet to be released publicly.

The alleged structures have drawn comparisons to the mysterious monoliths featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science fiction film '2001: A Space Odyssey', which depicts towering rectangular objects on the Moon.

Elizondo previously headed the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a now-defunct initiative that investigated reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs. Over the years, he has made several high-profile claims about alleged government knowledge of unexplained aerial objects and possible extraterrestrial technology.

"The United States has been involved in the recovery of objects and vehicles of unknown origin that are neither from our country nor any other foreign country that we're aware of," Elizondo told NewsNation in 2024.

His latest remarks come amid continued public interest in declassified US government records on UAPs. While previously released files have included photographs and reports of unexplained aerial sightings, they have not provided conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life.

NASA, however, has pushed back against the latest claim. A spokesperson told the New York Post that the agency has mapped and photographed the Moon's entire surface and is not aware of any monolith-like structures in its data.

So far, Elizondo has not presented the alleged photographs publicly, and no independent evidence has been released to support the claim.