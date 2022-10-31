Imran Khan Visits Home Of Journalist Killed By Vehicle At His Protest Rally

Imran Khan has been demanding early elections in Pakistan.

Imran Khan on Monday visited the home of a journalist who was reportedly crushed to death during his rally, to offer his condolences to her family.

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march for Channel 5, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Khan's container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022

However, a Dawn.com correspondent at the site reported that she slipped while trying to climb the container.

As a result of the incident, the PTI called off Sunday's activities in solidarity.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today. We pray for the patience and strength of the woman's family to deal with the tragedy,” Imran Khan said in a brief address to supporters.

He said he had "no words to express my sorrow" at the terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, Shehbaz praised Naeem as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter” and announced Rs 5 million in financial aid for her family.

Imran Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a 'threat letter' from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. The US has bluntly rejected the allegations.