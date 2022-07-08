Japan Ex PM Shot: 5 Facts On Arrested Shooter

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot today while campaigning in the city of Nara. The suspected shooter was arrested moments later.
Here are five points on the shooter:
Reports identified the shooter as Tetsuya Yamagami, a local man
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, is believed to be a former military man
He was believed to be standing behind Shinzo Abe, 10 feet away, when he fired at him
Shinzo Abe collapsed on stage in the middle of his speech. Yamagami was tackled to the ground by security
Reports say he used a shotgun. He has been charged with attempted murder