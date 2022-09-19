'Everything's Good' Says Post Malone After Falling Through Hole While Performing On Stage In US

Post Malone repeatedly apologised before finishing the show.

American rapper Post Malone took a hard wall on stage and bruised his face and ribs on Saturday while performing at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, US. Several people took to social media to share videos of the incident, which occurred mid-show as he was singing 'Circles'.

The 27-year-old was walking down a ramp when he stepped into a hole - intended for his guitar - that wasn't covered. He hit the floor in a violent motion that resulted in his face and entire body slamming to the ground.

Watch the video below:

Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.#PostMalonepic.twitter.com/eFZBn8TffU — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 18, 2022

He then screamed in pain while continuing to lay on the ground. Moments later, medics and security guards rushed to his side while the crowd chanted his name. However, after realising the severity of the incident, they then became quiet as the music also stopped abruptly.

Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattourpic.twitter.com/M9A0NfJo85 — Xavier (@xaviierw0lf) September 18, 2022

After the fall, Post Malone shared a video update. He told his followers, "Everything's good. They (medic) gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking a** on the tour." The rapper also apologised and promised he would return to St Louis and do a two-hour show.

"Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a- kicked by myself," Malone added.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN, a concertgoer informed that the accident happened about an hour into his performance. The singer returned to the delight of all those inside and finished the concert. He repeatedly apologised before finishing the show, the concertgoer said.