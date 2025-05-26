'Everyone Is Emotional': Kremlin After Trump Calls Putin "Absolutely Crazy"

The Kremlin on Monday said that US President Donald Trump's claim that Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY" might be due to emotional overload, but thanked the US leader for his assistance in launching Ukraine peace negotiations.

Trump said Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY" by unleashing the largest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine and said he was weighing new sanctions on Moscow, though he also scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the Trump remarks about Putin.

"Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions."

