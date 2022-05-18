'Everybody, This Is Kai': Pearl Jam Makes Teen's Dream Come True

A teenager in the United States got a chance to perform with his favourite band.

Many fans go to concerts of their famous artist or group, hoping for a chance to meet their idols. But a teenager in the United States got a chance to perform with his favourite band, the Pearl Jam.

The legendary rock band was going to perform in Oakland, California, when the news broke that their regular drummer has contracted COVID-19. Pearl Jam went ahead with the concert on Friday, and invited 18-year-old fan Kai Neukermans up on stage who happily offered his help.

In a video shared on the band's YouTube channel, which is now going viral, frontman Eddie Vedder introduced the high school student to the crowd, "Everybody, this is Kai; Kai, this is everybody."

"You're leading the band, brother," he further said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kai and his brother Manoa returned from watching the band perform in Los Angeles. But the young drummer couldn't believe his luck when he got a chance to perform with the legends in California.

"It was a last-minute thing, and I didn't think it was going to work out," he told the Chronicle.

The band performed "Mind Your Manners" at the concert. The video of the performance garnered over 2.2 lakh views and more than 1,500 likes so far.

Users flooded the comment section, lauding Kai's performance.

“He killed it! What an opportunity for this young kid,” wrote a user.

“So proud of this guy!! And for Pearl Jam giving him a chance. I've added everyone to my Spotify listening experience! What an awesome graduation present, rocking out with Pearl Jam! Go Kai,” a second user commented.

“I was there! It was epic. The audience went wild. He looked up at the crowd as he was about to start, and I looked wide angle at the coliseum and everyone was cheering. His expression was priceless. He started and rocked it,” a third user wrote.

