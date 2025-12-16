"Every Australian Wanted To Do": Angry Man Stomps On Bondi Shooter's Head

An Australian bystander who stomped on the head of one of the men accused in the Bondi Beach mass shooting has said he feels no remorse for his actions, describing them as an instinctive response to the scenes he had just witnessed.

Jacob Barnfield said his reaction reflected the anger many felt after the attack that left 15 people dead. He told The Sun that what he did was something "every Australian wanted to do."

"People were just stomping on his head. I got a pretty good shot on his head as well, but I feel like it was pretty well deserved considering the circumstances," Barnfield said.

According to Barnfield, the violence he witnessed in the immediate aftermath of the shooting overwhelmed any sense of restraint. "I had so much anger built up just to kick them because you've just seen all the dead bodies, you've seen the families screaming and crying," he said. "There [were] children on the floor screaming and crying."

He acknowledged the brutality of his actions but stood by them. "It was a bit of a dog shot, but I don't regret it at all. He deserved every bit."

Barnfield was among several members of the public who confronted the alleged attackers – Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid – after the shooting, which also left 40 people injured. The attack happened when hundreds of Jewish families had gathered at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah.

Video footage shows Barnfield running shirtless across a concrete footbridge before stomping on the head of one of the suspects, shouting, "F**king bash him!" It is still unclear which of the two accused men was targeted in the footage.

Reflecting on the moment, Barnfield said concern for his own safety never crossed his mind. "You don't think about how dangerous it is when you're running past kids bleeding out, families covering their children, and people with organs exposed. It's just fight or flight," he told The Sun.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, another bystander was widely praised for intervening during the chaos. Social media footage showed an unarmed man tackling one of the gunmen, an act that prevented further bloodshed.

The clip shows the man taking cover behind parked cars before sprinting towards the shooter from behind. He restrains him by the neck, disarms him and pins him to the ground, turning the rifle back toward the attacker.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old fruit seller Ahmed al Ahmed, who reportedly suffered two gunshot wounds during the attack.

