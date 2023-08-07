EU's Borrell Talks To Wang Yi, Wants To Strengthen EU-China Relations

They also exchanged views on Niger and on the Jeddah meeting. (File)

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said both he and China's Wang Yi want to strengthen EU-China relations, after a call with the Chinese foreign minister.

"We discussed the upcoming Strategic Dialogue in Beijing in preparation of the EU-China Summit," Borrell said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they also exchanged views on Niger and on the Jeddah meeting on Ukraine.

