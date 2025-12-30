Eurostar To Resume Train Services After Suspension Across Europe

Eurostar on Tuesday said it was to resume train services following the suspension of all services between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels, sparking travel chaos.

"As the Channel Tunnel has partially reopened we will start to resume services. The overhead power supply issue remains, and we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date," it said in a statement on its website.

