Eurostar Cancels All Trains To And From Paris After World War II Bomb Discovery

Eurostar on Friday cancelled all its trains leaving from or heading to Paris after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered during works on tracks outside the French capital.

"Traffic is completely halted to and from (Paris) Gare du Nord. As a result, all Eurostar trains are cancelled to and from Paris today", affecting the routes to London and Brussels, it said. Its services from London to Brussels and from London to Amsterdam, which do not go via Paris, were running normally, it added.

