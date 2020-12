Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, was sentenced at a brief hearing in a Shanghai court.

The European Union on Tuesday demanded that China release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and several other jailed reporters, lawyers and human rights champions.

The EU statement was issued just ahead of Brussels signing a major investment pact with Beijing, despite concerns about China's labour and civil rights record.

