EU To Delay Brexit Until February If PM Fails To Ratify Deal This Week: Report

The delay would be "fungible", meaning that Britain could leave earlier, on Nov 1 or 15, December or January, if his deal is ratified before the extension ends: Report.

World | | Updated: October 21, 2019 10:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
EU To Delay Brexit Until February If PM Fails To Ratify Deal This Week: Report

Extension options range from just an additional month until the end of November: Report


London: 

The Sunday Times has reported that the European Union will delay Brexit until February 2020 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to get his deal past parliament this week.

The delay would be "fungible", meaning that Britain could leave earlier, on Nov 1 or 15, December or January, if his deal is ratified before the extension ends, the newspaper said, citing diplomatic sources. 

No decision will be taken until EU governments have the chance to assess the chances of the withdrawal treaty getting through parliament before Tuesday this week, the newspaper added.

EU diplomats and officials told Reuters on Sunday that, depending on the next developments in London, extension options range from just an additional month until the end of November to half a year or longer.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Brexitdelay brexit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraHaryanaSensexElection CommissionMaharashtra Assembly ElectionHaryana Assembly ElectionElection NewsElection 2019Election DateAssembly ElectionMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionsLive TVElection in MaharashtraElection in HaryanaVoter ListMaharashtra Voter List

................................ Advertisement ................................