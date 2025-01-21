Advertisement

EU Says "Ready To Defend" Interests After Trump Tariff Vow

"If there is a need to defend Europe's economic interests, we are ready to do so," Valdis Dombrovskis said when asked about the threat by Trump -- who so far has stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs on US trading partners.

Donald Trump promised a policy of tariffs and taxes on other countries in his inaugural address.
Washington:

The European Union stands "ready" to defend its interests, the bloc's economy commissioner said Monday, after US President Donald Trump promised a policy of tariffs and taxes on other countries in his inaugural address.

