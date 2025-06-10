EU Removes UAE From 'High-Risk' Money-Laundering List

The EU on Tuesday announced the removal of the United Arab Emirates from its money-laundering "high-risk" list but added Monaco alongside nine other jurisdictions.

The European Commission said it added Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Namibia, Nepal and Venezuela, along with Monaco, to the list of countries that need extra monitoring of their money laundering controls.

In addition to the UAE, it removed Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, the Philippines, Senegal and Uganda

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)