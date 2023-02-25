EU Imposes 10th Round Of Sanctions On Russia

The EU agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia on Friday. (Representational)

The EU agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's Swedish presidency announced.

The package -- the 10th the EU has imposed since Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion -- contain, it said, "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)