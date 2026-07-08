EU Court Rejects Apple Challenge To Landmark Tech Rules

Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday dismissed Apple's challenge against landmark EU rules labelling its app stores and operating system iOS as gatekeepers subject to strict obligations.

"The General Court dismisses Apple's actions regarding its designation as a gatekeeper in relation to the App Store and iOS," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

It also said that Apple's actions regarding the iMessage service are inadmissible.

Apple took its grievances to the Luxembourg-based General Court in 2024 after the European Commission designated its five App Stores on iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs and Apple Watches as a single core platform service under the Digital Markets Act subject to onerous obligations.

The iPhone maker also contested the labelling of its operating system iOS as an important gateway for businesses to reach users requiring it to allow rivals to inter-operate with the system.

Apple also disputed the designation of its messaging service iMessage as a number-independent interpersonal communications service (NIICS) which could put it under EU telecoms rules.

The cases are T-1079/23 Apple v Commission, T-1080/23 Apple v Commission and T-214/24 Apple and Apple Distribution International v Commission.

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