Taylor Swift's Eras Tour which started on March 17 and will end on August 17 has become the highest-grossing tour in music history.

Estimated Earnings From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Set To Cross...

Singer Taylor Swift's concert tickets are among the most costly and in high demand

American music sensation, 33, has become the top-grossing artist in the world and marks the biggest tour of her career.

Here Are Highlights From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

  1. According to data from Pollstar, Swift has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour. The singer is making more than $13 million from each data on her "Eras" tour with an average of 54,000 fans attending each concert. That's an approximate earning of Rs 106 crore per night.

  2. There is a possibility that her tour will be the first to top the $1 billion mark when it concludes in London next year. It was in January of this year that Elton John's tour became the first to cross the $800 million mark.

  3. 2.4 million tickets were sold on the first day of the pre-sale, the highest ever by an artiste in a single day. The previous record was by Robbie Williams, who had sold 1.6 million tickets for his Close Encounters Tour in 2006.

  4. Swift is also setting a highwater mark for prices - in a year marked by concert inflation. The average ticket to Swift show costs $254. Seven of the 25 best-selling acts of the first half of the year are also charging more than $200 a night, Bloomberg reported.

  5. As per an analysis from Bloomberg, Taylor Swift is an exclusive group of acts charging more than $200 a ticket. She doubled the price of her tickets after her "Reputation" tour in 2018. That's a much fast increase than the industry average increase of $37 in that time, per Bloomberg, not to mention far outpacing consumer price inflation generally.
     



