Estimated Earnings From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Set To Cross...

According to data from Pollstar, Swift has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour. The singer is making more than $13 million from each data on her "Eras" tour with an average of 54,000 fans attending each concert. That's an approximate earning of Rs 106 crore per night.

There is a possibility that her tour will be the first to top the $1 billion mark when it concludes in London next year. It was in January of this year that Elton John's tour became the first to cross the $800 million mark.

2.4 million tickets were sold on the first day of the pre-sale, the highest ever by an artiste in a single day. The previous record was by Robbie Williams, who had sold 1.6 million tickets for his Close Encounters Tour in 2006.

Swift is also setting a highwater mark for prices - in a year marked by concert inflation. The average ticket to Swift show costs $254. Seven of the 25 best-selling acts of the first half of the year are also charging more than $200 a night, Bloomberg reported.