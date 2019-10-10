Ennahdha Party Leads Tunisia Parliamentary Election: Official

Tunisia's established Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha came out on top in legislative polls, winning 52 of the 217 seats, preliminary results showed Wednesday.

The newcomer Qalb Tounes party of business tycoon and presidential candidate Nabil Karoui, who was also freed from jail Wednesday, was in second place with 38 seats.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.