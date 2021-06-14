England Delays Covid Reopening For Four Weeks: UK's Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson announced a 4-week delay to the full lifting of Covid restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge of infections caused by the Delta variant.

"On the evidence I can see right now, I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks and won't need to go beyond July 19," Johnson told a press briefing as he announced the delay from the planned June 21 reopening date.

