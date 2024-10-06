End "Shocking Violence And Bloodshed", Says UN Chief On Hamas Attack Anniversary

The UN secretary-general denounced Hamas and called for an immediate end to the "shocking violence and bloodshed" in Gaza and Lebanon in a statement Saturday ahead of the anniversary of the Palestinian group's October 7 attack.

Monday marks one year since the devastating assault on Israel that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, with Lebanon now also pulled into the fray and world leaders warning of a potential all-out regional crisis.

"This is a day for the global community to repeat in the loudest voice our utter condemnation of the abhorrent acts of Hamas, including the taking of hostages," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in an anniversary message released Saturday evening.

While demanding the hostages' "immediate and unconditional release," Guterres also implored Hamas to allow the hostages to be visited by Red Cross personnel.

Hamas militants abducted 251 people on October 7, 97 of whom are still captive in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military has said are dead.

Guterres additionally voiced concern over the conflict spreading to Lebanon, where Israel in recent days has pounded the Hamas-allied group Hezbollah, killing over a thousand people and forcing more than a million to flee their homes.

"The war that has followed the terrible attacks of one year ago continues to shatter lives and inflict profound human suffering for Palestinians in Gaza, and now the people of Lebanon," Guterres said.

The October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Israel's retaliatory offensive on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,825 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. The UN has said those figures are reliable.

"Since October 7th, a wave of shocking violence and bloodshed has erupted," said Guterres.

"It is time for the release of the hostages," he said. "Time to silence the guns. Time to stop the suffering that has engulfed the region. Time for peace, international law and justice."

