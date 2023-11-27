'End of An Era': US Walmart Employee's Sign-Off After 10-Year Stint Viral

Gail Lewis worked at Illinois Walmart for 10 years. (Representational Pic)

A Walmart employee has gone viral on social media for her emotional sign off to her fellow employees. According to New York Post, Gail Lewis worked at the Illinois outlet of the global retail chain for 10 years. In her brief sign-off message, she said on the walkie-talkie, "Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis. Ten-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night." The clip of her sign-off was posted on TikTok where it went massively viral, the Post further said in the report.

After logging out, she became emotional while walking towards her car after leaving the Walmart store for the last time.

"So today was an end of an era for me. What you just saw was me signing out for the last time at my Walmart that I have worked at for 10 years," she told New York Post.

Ms Lewis also described her experience of working at the store for a decade.

"It's a happy sad because I'm gonna be going to a better job and those people became like family. I've been through a lot with them. They watched my back, I watched theirs. They helped me out, I helped them out," Lewis said.

"We even went through a f****** pandemic together. It just hurts but it's a happy sad because where I'm going, I'm gonna be better off where I'm at, that's all," she added.

The outlet said that her sign-off clip has been viewed 22.5 million times since being uploaded on November 16. More than 38,000 users have commented on the post, congratulating Ms Lewis for the future.

"Best of luck to you Gail," said one user.

"Gotta put the vest in the rafters after dat one," commented a second one.