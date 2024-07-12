Macron Says France Will Continue To Support Ukraine 'As Long As Necessary'

Macron said that France will continue to support Ukraine "as long as necessary."

US President Joe Biden was "in charge" and on top of matters at a NATO summit with fellow leaders in Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"I was able to talk with President Biden at length yesterday at dinner," Macron told reporters. "I saw as always a president who is in charge, clear on the issues he knows well."

The French leader was also asked about a gaffe made by Biden just minutes earlier when he mistakenly introduced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin, before quickly correcting himself.

The blunder intensified concerns about Biden's age and mental acuity after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump two weeks ago.

"We all slip up sometimes," Macron said. "It's happened to me and it could happen again tomorrow. I would ask for your indulgence."

Macron also said that France will continue to support Ukraine "as long as necessary."

Asked about recent visits to Russia and China by Viktor Orban, Macron said the Hungarian prime minister did not go there with any "mandate" from the EU.

