Macron said that he salutes the courage of the police officers who neutralised the terrorist. (File)

President Emmanuel Macron said France "once again pays the price of blood" after Saturday's knife attack in Paris , but assured the country would yield "not an inch to the enemies of freedom". "I salute on behalf of all French people the courage of the police officers who neutralised the terrorist," he added on Twitter, after the attack in the heart of the capital left one dead and four wounded.