Emergency Blackouts In Most Ukrainian Regions Due To Shelling: Report

Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday. (File)

Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday due to a fresh barrage of Russian attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said.

"Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," Mr Galushchenko said on Facebook.

"Due to the shelling, emergency blackouts have been introduced in most regions," the minister said.

Energy operator Ukrenergo also said emergency blackouts were introduced "in a number of regions" to mitigate the impact of Russia's "12th massive missile attack on the energy sector of Ukraine".

"The situation is complicated in Kharkiv and Lviv regions, where as a result of the attack there is partially no power supply, repair crews are already working to restore it," Ukrenergo also said.

Energy providers have been racing to repair the power grid as winter deepens and Russia continues to systematically target energy infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)