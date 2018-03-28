"Embarrassment": Pakistani PM Frisked At US Airport, Says Pak Media The US has told Pakistan that the country needs to do more to tackle terrorism from its soil.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pak PM Shahid Abbasi was in US last week on a private visit, reportedly to visit his sister. (file) New Delhi: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went through a security check at New York's JFK airport during a recent US visit, say Pakistani media reports that come at a time ties between the two countries have been severely strained.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is seen picking up his bag and coat and walking out of security check at an airport like any ordinary passenger in footage shown on Pakistani television channels and circulated on social media. The visuals have been termed as a "major embarrassment" for the country by much of Pakistani media.



Some media reports criticised Mr Abbasi for going through what they call a humiliating process for the head of a nation despite a diplomatic passport.



The incident comes at a time the US is considering tough measures on Pakistan, including visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government.



The Trump administration is believed to be considering unprecedented political penalties on Islamabad for harboring Afghan militants waging war on the US-backed government in Afghanistan. US officials say despite a suspension of $1.3 billion in military aid in January, Pakistan has failed to take decisive action to crack down on Afghan militants on its territory.



