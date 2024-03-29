Elon Musk's XAI Unveils Advanced Chatbot Grok-1.5: Check Features

Grok 1.5 will soon be accessible to early testers

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up xAI today unveiled an upgraded version of its chatbot Grok, named Grok-1.5.

The company said that the new version will soon be accessible to early testers and current Grok users on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“One of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks,” xAI said in a statement.

Grok vs Grok 1.5

Performance

-Grok achieved scores of 23.9% on the MATH benchmark and 62.9% on the GSM8K benchmark.

-Grok 1.5 showed significant improvement, achieving a score of 50.6% on the MATH benchmark and 90% on the GSM8K benchmark. It also scored 74.1% on the HumanEval benchmark which showed improved code generation and problem-solving abilities.

Understanding long context

-Grok had a limited capability to process long contexts.

-Grok 1.5 can now understand and process much longer pieces of text, up to 128,000 tokens. This allows it to find and use information from larger documents effectively, making it more useful in retrieving specific details from longer texts.

Infrastructure

-Grok operated on existing infrastructure.

-Grok 1.5 is built on a custom distributed training framework based on JAX, Rust, and Kubernetes. This infrastructure allows for flexible training of large language models on massive GPU (graphic processing unit) clusters, which helps to make sure the training process is strong and reliable, with less chance of problems or delays.

Availability

-Grok is currently available for use.

-Grok 1.5 will soon be accessible to early testers, with plans for a wider rollout in the near future. xAI has urged users to provide feedback to help further improve the platform.