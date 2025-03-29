Advertisement

Elon Musk's X Down In US For Thousands Of Users

There were more than 53,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 2:48 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

San Francisco:

Elon Musk's X was down for tens of thousands of users in the U.S. on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 53,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 2:48 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

