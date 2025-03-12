Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Criticises Him Over Alleged Use Of Sex-Selective IVF

Xavier Musk, the daughter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (who changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson), made an unexpected revelation about her father's use of sex-selective IVF (in vitro fertilisation). Vivian Jenna Wilson has implied that her estranged father, Elon Musk, used sex-selective in vitro fertilisation (IVF) when she was conceived, alleging that Musk perceived her transness as "going against the product that was sold."

"My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold," the 20-year-old wrote in a post to Threads on Monday.

"That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION."

In a follow-up post, Wilson asked, "How the F**K is this legal?"

Page Six has reached out to Musk for comment but did not immediately hear back. Wilson came out as transgender in June 2022 when she filed a request to change her first name and take the last name of her mom, Justine Wilson.

The filing listed the reason as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Two years later, Musk, 53, claimed he had been deceived into allowing Vivian's medical gender reassignment.

"I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier," the Tesla CEO told psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview at the time, using Vivian's deadname.

"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't [make the change]."

Musk said he essentially "lost" his child and reiterated that he had been "tricked."

"They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead - killed by the woke-mind virus," he claimed.

Last year in July, Vivian Jenna Wilson said in her first interview that Elon Musk was an absent father who was cruel to her as a child for being queer and feminine.