Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Calls Him "Pathetic Man-Child", Says She Doesn't "Give A F**k"

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has launched yet another attack on the billionaire, claiming that she did not give a "f**k" about him and that the Tesla boss was a "pathetic man child". The 20-year-old, who legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18 and disowned Mr Musk, has been on uneven terms with her father.

"He's a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here," she told Teen Vogue.

"I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations."

She went on, adding that the majority of people "thrive off of fear" but she is "not giving anyone that space in [her] mind".

Ms Wilson, in only her second-ever interview with a media outlet, also doubled down on the claim that Mr Musk definitely did a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump's inauguration event in January.

"The Nazi salute s**t was insane. Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s**t was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced."

'Woke mind virus'

Ms Wilson and Mr Musk have not been on talking terms for a long time with the Tesla boss claiming that the "woke mind viruses" had killed his son.

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Mr Musk said in an interview, referring to gender-reassignment surgery.

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress," he added.

Responding to Mr Musk's assessment of the situation, Ms Wilson said that she had "disowned" him. Her legal transition occurred on June 22, 2022, at a court in California. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Ms Wilson said back then.