Elon Musk's Latest Quip At Critics Who Predicted Twitter Won't Survive

Elon Musk today continued with his relentless attacks on those critical of how he is running Twitter even as his flagship $8 verification plan was temporarily put on hold amid a surge in impersonation. In his latest quip, he targeted those who predicted the microblogging site won't survive due to the changes and job cuts he implemented following the takeover last month.

Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

This comes a day after Musk, who also heads SpaceX and Tesla, asked his critics to stay on other platforms. He wrapped up his message in Hindi - "Namaste" - with a folded hands emoji, stressing that's the end of the dialogue.

"Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," wrote the world's richest man who took over Twitter last month.

Users have been criticizing a wave of changes that Twitter witnessed in the past one month.

The company had massive layoffs and is now left with less than half of its earlier workforce. There were mass resignations too as the new boss issued an ultimatum for employees to commit to a "hardcore" work environment. Twitter was forced to shut its office till Monday due to the exodus last week.

Meanwhile, Musk yesterday announced that the relaunch of the verification plan for Twitter will be put on hold, citing the mushrooming of fake accounts.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," said the billionaire businessman.

The subscription-based 'blue tick' plan was among his most prominent moves apart from reinstating several banned accounts, including those of former US president Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.