Elon Musk's Father Praises "Pleasant Man" Putin, Slams Western Media For Defaming Russia

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Errol Musk praised Vladimir Putin as stable and criticised Western media's portrayal of Russia. He spoke at the Forum of the Future 2050, attended by pro-Kremlin figures including Sergey Lavrov. The event, organised by the Tsargrad Institute, focused on topics like space exploration and Russian ideology.

Elon Musk's father praised Russian President Vladimir Putin "very stable and pleasant man" and slammed the Western media for projecting "complete nonsense" about Russia and showcasing it as an enemy.

Musk's father, Errol Musk, was speaking at the two-day Forum of the Future 2050 event in Moscow that was organised by a Russian organisation and featured several pro-Kremlin speakers.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, was part of the event along with George Galloway, a former Member of Parliament in the UK, and Alex Jones, the American radio host.

The forum, staged by the Tsargrad Institute, also discussed topics such as "Russian Space: The Race for Mars" and "The Battle for Hearts and Minds: The Ideology of Sovereign Russia". The forum was being staged by the Tsargrad Institute, which is funded by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.

Also Read | Why Trump Won't Scrap White House Starlink Despite Break-up With Musk

Errol Musk on Trump-Musk feud

The 79-year-old also spoke on the ongoing tussle between the Tesla owner and US President Donald Trump, with the former describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination". They also exchanged insults on social media.

On being asked about the clash, Errol Musk said that "in the heat of the moment", people sometimes unable to think as clearly as they should. "They've had five months of intense stress," Musk told the news agency.

"With all the opposition cleared and two people left in the arena, all they have ever done is get rid of everything and now they are trying to get rid of each other - well that has to stop," he said.

"Oh, it will end on a good note - very soon," he noted when asked how it would end.

However, he also told reporters that he was standing by his son, who is "sticking to his principles but you cannot always stick to your principles in the real world".

He said, "Sometimes you have to give and take."