Elon Musk's Father, Errol, Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse: Report

Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren, according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times.

The Times investigation, based on letters, emails, legal filings, and interviews with family members, claims that allegations against the 79-year-old stretch back to 1993. One of the earliest accusations came from his then four-year-old stepdaughter, who told relatives he had touched her at their home.

Years later, the same stepdaughter alleged she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear. Additional accusations involve two daughters and a stepson.

The report also revealed that three law enforcement inquiries were opened into the claims - two were closed without action, while the status of the third remains unresolved.

Errol Musk has rejected the allegations, calling them "nonsense" and "false." He told the publication there was "no evidence" to support the claims, and further accused relatives of manipulating the children in an attempt to extort Elon Musk.

The Times noted that Elon Musk, who briefly advised the Trump administration during its second term, has rarely spoken about his father in public. On occasions when relatives reached out to him for help, however, he reportedly intervened.

Family members interviewed for the report said Errol Musk, who has at least nine children and stepchildren from three marriages, "maintains a powerful grip over much of the family."

Elon Musk has long characterised his relationship with his father as deeply strained. In a 2017 Rolling Stone profile, he said Errol had committed "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of." Recalling his childhood, Musk explained that at age 10, he went to live with his father while his siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, remained with their mother.

"I felt sorry for my father because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself, so I thought, 'I can be company,'" Musk told the magazine. "I didn't really understand at the time what kind of person he was ... It was not a good idea."

Musk further described his father as someone who "will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil," though he did not provide details.

