Elon Musk's 'Burnt Hair' Perfume Sold Out, Records Over 28,000 Sales

Mr Musk, in a tweet, said that "28,700 bottles of exquisite 'Burnt Hair' perfume already sold.

Besides his ambitious plans to colonise Mars and acquire Twitter, Elon Musk recently launched his perfume brand - 'Burnt Hair'.

The billionaire, at that time, said the perfume has the “finest fragrance on Earth”. And, it seems that 'Burnt Hair' has already garnered quite a popularity as it has been now “sold out”.

Mr Musk, in a tweet, said that “28,700 bottles of exquisite 'Burnt Hair' perfume already sold. Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector's item.”

28,700 bottles of exquisite Burnt Hair perfume already sold!



Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector's item. https://t.co/Gh2Zg7B5qX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Then hours after revealing the sales figures of his perfume, Mr Musk announced that the perfume, which is priced at ₹ 8,400 ($100), has been sold out.

And … sold out! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

This drew numerous reactions on Twitter where one wrote, “Elon [Musk], you need 400 million bottles of this to buy Twitter”. For those who don't know, Mr Musk recently urged people to buy his perfume so that he could buy Twitter.

Elon you need 400 million bottles of this to buy Twitter — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) October 19, 2022

Another asked, “Do you have enough for the Twitter deal?”

Do you have enough for twitters deal — ⧫ Alan Chen ⧫(alanchentsla.eth） (@TianyuanChen) October 19, 2022

Some seemed disappointed that the perfume went out of stock.

Are you going to produce anymore — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 19, 2022

One reacted, “Oh damn! I won't be able to buy anymore.”

oh damn! i won't be able to buy anymore! — rugged-by-powell???? (@powellruggedme) October 19, 2022

The 'Burnt Hair' perfume is said to have “the Essence of Repugnant Desire”, as per the website. Its fragrance has been described as “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”. It further reads “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport”.

Mr Musk had allowed customers to buy his perfume through cryptocurrency as well. “And, you can pay with Doge[Dogecoin],” he said in a tweet.