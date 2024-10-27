Advertisement

Elon Musk Worked "Illegally" In US At Start Of His Career: Report

Musk has always maintained that his time from turning into a entrepreneur from a student is a "legal grey area".

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Elon Musk Worked "Illegally" In US At Start Of His Career: Report
Musk's recent posts on social media have been on immigration and voter fraud.
Washington:

Elon Musk, a powerful critic of illegal immigrants and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump who has for years portrayed migrants as invaders and criminals, worked "illegally" in the United States during the start of his career, reported The Washington Post.

According to the report, Musk, whose origin is from South Africa, dropped out of Stanford University in 1995 to work on his debut company, Zip2 for four years before it sold for around 300 million dollars. During this time, he was working without correct authorization.

Two of Musk's former colleagues also said that Musk received his US work authorisation around 1997, the report said.

Musk, being a foreign student in US, could not have dropped out of school to build a company as per the rules.

Overstaying a student visa is common in most cases, however, it still remains illegal, the Post said.

Despite this, Musk has always maintained that his time from turning into an entrepreneur from a student is a "legal grey area".

The report also cited a 2020 podcast in which Musk had said that he was legally in US but he was meant to be doing student work. "I was allowed to do work sort of supporting whatever," he said.

Several of the Tesla and SpaceX boss' recent posts on social media platforms have been on immigration and voter fraud, accusing White House nominee and Vice-President Kamala Harris of "importing voters" through illegal immigrants. Last week, he also compared the US-Mexico border - where several Mexican immigrants enter America - to a "zombie apocalypse". 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, United States, Immigrants
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
As Israel Braces For Iran's Response, A Warning By Pentagon Chief: 10 Facts
Elon Musk Worked "Illegally" In US At Start Of His Career: Report
"Genuine Fear": Michelle Obama On Donald Trump Being Re-Elected As US President
Next Article
"Genuine Fear": Michelle Obama On Donald Trump Being Re-Elected As US President
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com